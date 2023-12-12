MIFI is a new service provided by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), its plan is to offer mobile internet for users who acquire it, with the purpose of having internet reach anywhere.

This package offers the device ZLT ​​M30, SIM card for internet, Battery, USB cablea user manual and a warranty for the item.

In these times, the internet has become an essential part of our daily lives, which is why sometimes it is difficult for us to stop having this service. Getting portable internet can help you access this service from anywhere you are.

MIFI, the portable internet, is a device that allows you to create your own high-speed Wi-Fi network and transport it anywhere. This service offers freedom of access to the internet, allowing you to share it with more people.

This device allows you to have access to the Internet from anywhere, since you will no longer need a fixed Wi-Fi network.

You can purchase this broadband mobile Internet through the official site of the CFE Telecommunications and Internet for All. Only select the MIFI section and the initial package if it is your first time hiring this service.

The initial package includes the MIFI equipment, CFE Internet SIM, device battery, USB cable for charging, shipping and one month of CFE 5GB mobile Internet for $1,145 pesos. Before completing the transaction you will be asked for your zip code to verify availability.

The SIM card of your MIFI device is very important if you want to continue enjoying the service. Write down the 10 digits in a safe place that you always have on hand, as they will be used to recharge your mobile Internet.

For recharges, the CFE has packages available from 5GB to 100GB, with prices ranging from $95 pesos up to $995 pesos a month. There is also the possibility of hiring them for longer periods such as semiannually or annually.

This is what CFE mobile Internet costs:

CFE Mobile Internet 5GB

Monthly:$95

Semiannual: $510

Annual: $1,010

CFE Mobile Internet 10GB

Monthly:$165

Semiannual: $915

Annual: $1,770

CFE Mobile Internet 20GB

