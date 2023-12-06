Some of the situations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 continue to leave unique moments… Or angry ones.

The symbiote has been one of the players’ favorite things.

One of the most anticipated games of the year for PlayStation 5 players has without a doubt been Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In fact, this title has managed to be a complete success and is even one of the candidates to win the award for Best Game of the Year at The Game Awards gala, here are the rest of the nominees. But this time we bring something more curious, a bug that has left this player locked up in New York.

One of the great innovations that this second installment has is much faster mobility, thanks to both the rolling and the spiders. Yes, those wings that come out of Spider-Man’s suit and that allow you to move at breakneck speed through the streets of the game. On this occasion, one of the animations to avoid the objects that are in the middle of your path has not gone as expected and this player had to restart the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 still offers some bugs

The person responsible for showing this curious situation has been the Reddit user ArthurMorgan9. As you can see in the video that we are going to leave you right after these lines, the user was moving around with his Venom suit while suddenly, he was left locked under a water tank. All this after the animation to go through the middle of the obstacle had started, something that makes the situation even more incredible.

Spider-Man’s real weakness. I legit couldn’t get out

byu/ArthurMorgan9 inSpidermanPS4

The community liked this clip, in fact the post already has more than 2,900 positive votes and almost 100 comments. Some of them are funny given the situation that you have been able to see and yet, many others show their discontent with the fact that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still so full of bugs. We will see if in the near future Insomniac Games manages to fix most of the problems that occur in this installment.

On the other hand, the game came out last October and already has become a mass idol. The game managed to sell more than 2.5 million copies on its first day, crazy numbers. One of the main attractions of this game has been Venom, in fact, the players liked it so much that the voice actor himself has given clues about a possible spin off of the symbiote, something that many people could like. Stay tuned for upcoming news.

