Gaming is an industry of ups and downs. While some ambitious games manage to succeed in a big way, others fail and remain halfway. That was the case with one of Electronic Arts' biggest releases in recent years. Although it was unable to exceed commercial expectations, it managed to ship millions of copies during its short life.

We are talking about Anthem, the multiplayer video game BioWare which debuted in 2019 and gave a lot to talk about due to its game-as-a-service format. It is no secret that it had a problematic development, which led to a gray project that was quickly forgotten.

This title is a failure fully fledged, but it managed to sell millions of units during its first few months on the market and throughout its short life cycle.

Anthem sold 5 million copies

Alexander Scriabinwho served as senior director of global marketing strategy at Electronic Arts between 2015 y 2020, shared very interesting information on his personal Linkedin profile. The data sheds light on the commercial performance of the science fiction title.

Specifically, the former EA employee, who left the company in 2021, revealed that Anthem sold 2 million units during its first week in stores and 5 million copies total. It also highlights other important milestones, such as the launch trailer directed by filmmaker Neil Blomkamp trending on YouTube.

Although 5 million units sold is a solid number for a new intellectual property, it fell short of commercial expectations for Electronic Arts. If you take into account that the BioWare game also received negative ratingslittle by little it was forgotten.

Anthem was a disappointment

Although there were plans to release a new version known as Anthem Next, the project was scrapped. Consequently, the player base plummeted. Now, it is possible to purchase this title on Xbox for only $1 USD, although players on other platforms can play it at no additional cost through the service EA Play.

In any case, it is a very sad outcome for one of the greatest promises of the old generation of consoles.

But tell us, do you think this game as a service deserved a second chance? Do you think it had potential? Let us read you in the comments.

Anthem is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Click on this link to read more news related to him.

