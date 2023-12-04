The Logitech MX Master are mice for working, editing and almost any task except playing. And its fame has increased year after year thanks to its quality of materials, design, great autonomy and the usual reliability of Logitech.

Of course, these mice cost a lot for users who may not use their computer that intensively and only want a replacement mouse or more occasional use that does not justify a larger investment.

However, they may be in love with the design of the MX Master and want something similar. Well, you’re in luck because this AliExpress clone is amazing and costs a quarter of the price. Only 24 euros at home.

Clon Logitech MX Master

This mouse has an identical design to the legendary Logitech MX Master, so it is not worth talking about how comfortable, ergonomic and pleasant it will be to use.

What we do have to talk about is what’s inside, which is obviously not the same as the original, but it’s not bad either. It is a wireless mouse that can be connected to the computer through the included USB adapter, via Bluetooth 5.0 or by cable using USB-C, which also serves to charge it.

It has a button at the top to change the DPI tracking speed of the mouse with a capacity of up to 4,000 DPI that will serve you for 4K work resolutions without going too slow.

The materials are not as good as the original, but the touch is good although the plastic, not being as rough, will surely show those classic shines from use due to prolonged contact with our fingers for months. This always happens with all ABS plastics, no matter how clean your hands are.

As in the original, you have the possibility of using it on up to 3 devices without having to re-pair them one at a time. You also have the possibility of using the scroll wheel to scroll vertically or horizontally. The MX Master wheel has always been the best they have and in this clone it is very well done.

For the 24 euros it costs, we must also comment that there are several fantastic and high-quality Logitech or Steelseries options. Of course, they do not have the design, the options, etc. of this Logitech clone.

Get this Logitech MX Master mouse for less than 24 euros with free shipping through AliExpress Choice.

