If you’re looking for the perfect gift this Christmas, stop looking, we’ve done the work for you. This Lenovo tablet has everything you need and, in addition, today it is on sale with 30%. We tell you everything you need to know to be able to get the best price for one of the tablets that have the best relationship between quality and price.

Lenovo is one of the consumer electronics manufacturers that launches the largest number of products on the market. All of them sharing the same common denominator: a more than excellent relationship between quality and price. The third generation M10 Plus tablet is the best example of this. A ten-inch device that offers us endless top-level features and functionalities and that, today only, has a 30% discount on Amazon. Going from the official price of 199 euros to the 139 euros it currently has.

Android 12 and guaranteed updates

One of the main concerns of Android users is the pace and compatibility of updates. Especially in those devices that are designed to last several years, as is the case with this tablet. In this case, this Tab M10 Plus comes with Android 12 installed and is compatible with Android 13. So we will be able to update it with the latest innovations on the market in terms of security and any other functionality that is implemented.

In addition, its 10.61-inch 2K IPS screen is perfect for consuming all types of content. From satisfying our entertainment concerns, with our favorite series and movies, to everything that has to do with creating and editing documents. All this obtaining a very fluid experience, thanks to the Snapdragon SDM680 that it incorporates inside. Bringing together all the features we need in our daily lives.

Finally, the included reading and eye protection mode stands out. When we activate it, the screen simulates the same range of colors as the page of a paper book, so the experience is identical and it is no longer a tablet only for working or enjoying multimedia content, but also for reading books or documents. in PDF with a better experience, avoiding the eye fatigue generated by this type of device.

Up to 14 hours of autonomy

Although they increasingly share a greater number of uses with computers, tablets offer us an important benefit compared to a laptop: autonomy. Therefore, it is important that the tablet we choose guarantees us a good number of hours without having to depend on having a plug nearby to be able to continue working with it.

In this case, this M10 Plus has a battery that guarantees up to 14 hours of web browsing. So we will be able to carry it with us throughout our day and, when we get home, we will still have several hours ahead of us to be able to continue using it before having to worry about its battery. Being, without a doubt, one of its main hallmarks. Remember that, today only, we will be able to buy this model with a 30% discount. For just over 130 euros, we will find the perfect gift for this Christmas.