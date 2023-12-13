It is common for companies to generate products from characters from their franchises once they are well received by the public. But that to The Pokémon Company He doesn’t care or maybe he knows that everyone loves his characters and that they will also welcome a new Pokémon so well that he even made him not 1, but 2 stuffed animals.

We are referring to Terapagos, which may not have debuted yet, but The Pokémon Company is now ready to sell the first collectible of this Pokémon.

The company confirmed that it will put 2 stuffed animals of the legendary Pokémon on sale Terapagoswhich, although it already made a fleeting appearance in the animeremains shrouded in mystery and has not even appeared in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

When will Terapagos debut in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?

2 stuffed animals will be sold, one in the common form of Terapagos and another in its phase Teracristal. Let us remember that this creature will have the peculiarity of changing its shape when it Teracrystallizes.

The creature’s debut in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is scheduled for December 14, when the latest DLC expansion is released The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, The Indigo Disk.

It will be that same day when The Pokémon Company will begin selling the 2 Terapagos stuffed animals in the Pokémon Center. The normal one will cost ¥2970 JPY and the Teracrystallized ¥5500 JPY (around $20 USD and $38 USD, respectively).

This is what the 2 stuffed animals of the Pokémon Terapagos will be like

Although the announcement and sale of a Pokémon that will barely appear in the games officially seems somewhat premature, the truth is that it could be seen coming, since The Pokémon Company produces stuffed animals of all the creatures that exist in the Pokémon universe, so it was It was only a matter of time before Terapagos became a stuffed animal.

Are you ready to discover the mystery of Terapagos? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about them if you visit their file or if you consult our written review.

