Whether you need it for yourself or if you want to give it as a gift this Christmas, right now, Amazon has an interesting laser printer like the one at the best price. HP LaserJet M234dwe 6GW99E. If you buy it right now, you can get it for only 117.29 euros with free shipping included.

Although the official price of this model is 209.90 euros, Amazon recently had it for about 134 euros; thus, with the current reduction of almost 17 euros, we can take it for 117.29 euros: its lowest price to date. In addition, that price includes free shipping and in just a couple of days for Prime users or those who take advantage of the free one-month trial of the service when ordering.

The HP LaserJet M234dwe 6GW99E It is a home laser printer that does not print in color, mind you; it only does it in black and white. It’s a model multifunctionwhich prints, copies and scans, 29 pages per minute in the first two cases and about 19 pages per minute for scanning.

This HP also has WiFi and USB connectivity, which will make it easier for us to print from devices such as a laptop, tablet or smartphone, and will save us cables between the PC and it. It even has a USB port for direct printing from pendrives.

It also comes with the service Instant Ink of toner for 6 months included in the price.

