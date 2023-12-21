Despite the fact that there was quite a bit of reluctance for many people, the adoption of ebook readers is already massive, especially because they offer many advantages and comfort, and also because little by little prices have been falling, especially in the range of entrance, with some models that barely exceed 100 euros.

However, the fact that they have already become popular has had another effect, and that is the arrival of many models that want to go much further and simply serve as a reading mediumand that is where the Kindle Scribe stands out, which we have been able to test and which is now reduced to 284 euros.

It is an eReader that has a superior quality screen, with better tactile response and definition, since with the included pencil you can not only take notes but you can even draw and make diagrams on your books and notes.

Amazon's first 10.2-inch tablet with an electronic ink screen and 300 dpi, where you can also take notes with its stylus, write and draw in its digital notebooks or create to-do lists…

It reads PDF and you can even export documents directly to Microsoft Office Word format, so for students it is perfect, since you will simply have to send the notes and read them all in electronic ink making notes, without having to carry a heavy handful of papers around. everywhere.

Of course it is a top quality ebook reader, with a screen with adjustable light intensity and temperature and access to the largest digital book store in the world, which is Amazon.

The size is larger than the Kindles that you are probably used to seeing, with a 10.3″ screen, so it is practically a tablet, although its weight is much less than that of a tablet with similar characteristics.

Logically, it is a high investment, but it must also be noted that Kindles, like other eReaders, They are very, very resistant to the passage of time. and its useful life exceeds that of a mobile phone, a tablet or a laptop.

In addition, Amazon offers all the guarantees regarding shipping and after-sales service, a completely trustworthy store when making a payment of these characteristics.

Whether you have a Prime account or not, Shipping is totally free to any part of Spainalthough if you have it you will be able to receive your purchase much faster, in just 24 hours, depending on the area of ​​the country in which you live.

