Traveling is more fashionable than ever. Who more and who less, most people usually take a plane with some frequency. Sometimes, to carry out long or night trips, at different times.

Put another way: the time you spend on a plane seems like a good time to get some sleep. So much so that they even sell many accessories designed precisely for these recurring travelers or tricks to do so.

But although it is a common practice, it seems that There are certain times when it is better to stay awake, and reasons are argued for this. If you are one of those who loves to take a plane anywhere at the slightest opportunity, you may be interested in knowing this.

Why you shouldn’t sleep when taking off or landing on a plane?

Traveling by plane is, today, one of the most comfortable ways to get from one place to another. That is why it is natural that many people fall asleep during their trips on this means of transport, even more comfortably than on the bus or train. However, there are two specific moments in the journeys when you might want to resist Morpheus’ embrace.

According to Travel and Leisure, there is a good reason why you should not sleep on the takeoff or landing of a plane. In his understanding, these These are the moments of a flight when it is most likely that some type of incident may occur, according to statistics.

This is why it is advisable to be awake to attend to the relevant instructions, if necessary, to know how to act.

They do not even have to be serious or dangerous situations, but they do is when useful information is shared, such as the state of the weather, the air traffic forecast or the possible appearance of turbulence along the journey. If there is something important to attend to, these are usually the times when you communicate, in most cases.

Furthermore, if any type of unforeseen event occurs, your reaction will always be slower or less skillful if you are asleep. And you can even cause a delay not only in your actions, but also in those of other members of the passage.

Be careful with your ears

But although it is reasonable, this is not the only reason given for not sleeping during the takeoff or landing of a plane. The second, in fact, is much more physical. During takeoff and landing is when many people suffer from a typical airplane problem: ear discomfort.

Known as ear barotrauma, “airplane ear,” it occurs when sudden changes in air pressure result in stress for your eustachian tubes, which run from the middle ear to the throat and help regulate air movement. This discomfort can usually be relieved by moving the jaw or swallowing. If you are asleep, however, it can get more complicated.

For these reasons, experts are categorical: if you want to fall asleep on a plane, it is better to do so when it is already at the proper altitude, avoiding takeoff and landing. There are reasons for this.