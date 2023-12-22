Giorgia Meloni at the European Council in Brussels

This is why the new Stability Pact is warmongering and anti-people. The comment

Il new Stability Pact he is warmongering and anti-people. We will be able to exceed the absurd parameters to buy weapons but not for hospitals. The new stability pact is a disaster for Italy because it will impose new cuts to healthcare, the welfare state and further privatizations. But the most serious thing is that the derogation from the parameters will only be possible for spending on armaments guaranteeing the profits of the armaments industry which has now become the refuge of finance. We will continue to close hospitals and buy missiles and tanks. The costs of the war NATO the people will pay for them.

Il Meloni government is the continuation of Draghi in a black shirt. The government of the fake sovereignists has given the green light to the new Stability Pact, demonstrating that Meloni and the League only think about seats. Since they have been in government they have only obeyed the White House, NATO and the EU. Meloni and Salvini moved at supersonic speed from noeuro demagogy to subservience to the EU.

The agreement demonstrates that European social democratic, liberal and green parties are as always allies of the right in pursuing anti-social policies at the service of big financial and industrial capital. The contrast between pro-Europeans and sovereignists is a mockery. In reality, both sides agree on an ordoliberalism that dismantles the European social model in the interests of big capital and share European governance. The Maastricht parameters represent the denial of the fundamental principles of our Constitution. Must build in Europe and Italy an alternative of peace and social justice to these policies of war and robbery.

*Comment by Maurizio Acerbo, national secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party, coordination of Unione Popolare

