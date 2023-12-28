The Last of Us Part III aims to be one of the next protagonists in the Naughty Dog offices, but players do not want big changes in their protagonists.

One of the first launches that will see the light in 2024 In relation to PS5 it will be The Last of Us Part II Remastered, the return of Naughty Dog's brilliant work that will be released on January 19 on Sony's next-generation console after exceeding 50 million units sold. However, the team of the Californian company has already confirmed that it is working on several projects, among which seems to be The Last of Us Parte III. Given the more than probable arrival of the title, players are issuing their theories about the plot and they seem to be clear about what they want for their protagonists.

And it is that What happens with Joel in The Last of Us Part II is still going strong for all fans of the Naughty Dog franchise. Therefore, they advocate because the leading role shared between Ellie and Abby continues in a third installment. The only way to have a new controllable character, according to the judgment of the players themselves, is for them to join the already active duo. In this way, the bet for The Last of Us Part III would be to have a third playable characterinstead of getting rid of Ellie or Abby to flesh out the story.

In fact, using the same move to make sense of the proposal would be a mistake for users, since would repeat the same process, losing the impact which was the event that gave rise to everything that happened during The Last of Us Part II. For the moment, we will have to see what the Naughty Dog offices are thinking about to shape a third part.

The Last of Us Part III would arrive on PS5 in 2027

At the moment, it seems a bit early to think about The Last of Us Part III being a reality. Naughty Dog states that they have several projects underway, so it is most likely that the rumored new science fiction IP that the studio led by Neil Druckmann would be preparing will arrive sooner. Rumors claim that the third part of the saga could be an intergenerational titlehence could be ready between 2027 and 2028.

Druckmann himself already stated at the time that They would only embark on the development of The Last of Us Part III if they had a good story to tellso we will have to trust the team of scriptwriters to give a good sense to the story without dispensing with one of its main characters.

