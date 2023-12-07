We already have the first details of Zack Snyder’s Norse gods anime. It will be shocking!

For some time we have known that they are preparing a version of Zack Snyder’s Norse gods for Netflix. So far, we haven’t had much information about what they are preparing. But the visionary director wanted to explain some details of the anime.

In a recent interview with Collider he said: “It’s basically this: there is a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married. At their wedding an event happens to them that causes Sigrid, who is the future bride, who is the daughter of giants, to undertake a crazy mission of revenge. She recruits a cast of characters (a seer, a dwarf) and they come together to form a band that has the sole mission of finding a god and fighting him. It’s a mission, it’s a story of revenge. Sigrid is a beautiful character, very Scandinavian, cold but passionate, who I really enjoyed working with because she is great. Sylvia Hoeks voices him.”

Furthermore, the director has realized the rigorous process that the anime has taken: “I just think it was one of those things that we didn’t understand, first of all, the rigors of what it would take to make eight episodes of animation. If I had known, I don’t know if I would have done it.”

This is the full voice cast in the original version.

A while ago, Netflix revealed who will provide the voices for the characters in Zack Snyder’s Norse gods project.

This is the cast of the original version:

Sylvia Hoeks – SIGRIDStuart Martin – LEIFPilou Asbæk – THORJohn Noble – ODINPaterson Joseph – LOKIRahul Kohli – EGILLJamie Clayton – THE SEID-KONAKristopher Hivju – ANDVARIPeter Stormare – ULFRJamie Chung – HELLauren Cohan – INGECorey Stoll – HRAFNKEL

Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder’s Norse Gods Anime Will Be Titled Twilight of the Gods. This refers to Ragnarök, a catastrophic event that will end humanity and all the Norse deities.

For now, Twilight of the Gods does not have a release date, but it will probably arrive in 2025 on Netflix.

