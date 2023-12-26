Although the widespread popularity of cryptocurrencies occurred a few years ago and then cooled as Bitcoin began to lose value, the reality is that thousands of people still use them. For those who master them, it continues to be a source of income with great possibilities. For this reason, the Treasury increases in 2024 the control you will have about its operations.

The new model 171

The Treasury has been able to catch up with the use of cryptocurrencies and already has a total of three models that must be presented in a mandatory manner in case we fit the profile that encompasses them. Two of them, models 172 and 173, are known from before, but now the new model 171 is introduced. The positive aspect to take into account is that there will be more time for the presentation of this third model, given that the Treasury will accept its delivery until April 2024.

Are obliged to present model 171 those people who have a value in cryptocurrencies abroad that exceeds 50,000 euros. This means that if you regularly use cryptocurrencies as a small means of investment or even if you use them in crypto games, most likely you will not have to submit the form.

Obligations to take into account

Forms 172 and 173 fall within the new rules and will have to be submitted from January 1, 2024 until the 31st of the same month. Your presentation has the objective of providing additional information on the use of cryptocurrencies by Spaniards. What needs to be included in each of the reports?

Form 172 will include a report of the balance you have in cryptocurrencies at the end of the year 2023. You will have to add information that identifies you personally, as well as mention the total of each of the cryptocurrencies you have. You must also indicate the exchange value in euros who have those cryptocurrencies at the time you are making the presentation.

For its part, form 173 includes the reference of all the operations with cryptocurrencies that you have carried out during the year 2023. For each of the operations you will have to indicate the type or types of currency who have taken part in each operation, the number of units of the currencies and their respective values. In addition, the report must be so exhaustive that it will also include a reference to the value of the commissions that have had to be paid and other expenses, such as the gas you have used and its value.

It is important to keep in mind that, although the presentation of these models may seem like a big problem, it will not mean that, when it comes to paying taxes on cryptocurrencies, you will have to pay more. In general, what was previously established in the way in which cryptocurrencies are taxed in personal income tax and in the heritage it is maintained. Because of this, what these documents are for is so that the Treasury has more information and better understands the activity you are doing with cryptocurrencies. Of course, this is also a way for the Administration to make sure that everyone is filing their cryptocurrency reports and that they are not trying to hide them from view.

We must not forget that, in 2022, the Tax Agency already took into account that there may be many citizens who would have to declare their cryptocurrencies. At that moment it They sent more than 300,000 noticesa figure that theoretically should be lower in the next campaign.