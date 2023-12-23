The increase in solar activity during the 25th cycle of our star is causing the northern lights and similar phenomena to gain prominence. Seeing them from the surface of our planet is quite a spectacle, but thanks to NASA satellitesWe can also see it from the top.

Auroras are a phenomenon caused by charged particles that reach us from the Sun. These are ejected from our star in coronal mass ejections, flares and other forms of activity, which travel at enormous speeds throughout the inner solar system.

When the particles transported by the solar winds encounter the Earth's magnetic field, it deflects them towards the Earth's poles where, upon entering the atmosphere, they collide with the molecules present there, causing them to become excited and end up releasing energy in form of photons.

NASA has been publishing some images of these northern lights taken from space, between the months of October and December of this year. The black and white images were taken by the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) instrument on board the Suomi NPP satellite.

This instrument is capable of detecting night light in a broad spectrum between green and near infrared and is capable of capturing various light sources such as city lights or the reflection of the Moon. And, of course, the auroras.





Northern lights over the sky over Canada, December 17, 2023. NASA.

In the most recent image, taken on the 17th of this month over southwestern Canada, you can see a series of eddies corresponding to the wavy structure that can also be seen from Earth. On a very different scale, of course.





Northern lights over the sky over Canada, November 5, 2023. NASA.

The second image, taken on November 5, also shows us western Canada, specifically the province of Alberta. From a closer perspective, this image also shows us the auroras with a characteristically swirling appearance.





Image of the aurora in the atmosphere taken from the ISS on October 28, 2023. NASA

The third of the images was not captured by the instruments of any satellite but by a human aboard the International Space Station, using a conventional camera. The shot was taken on October 28 of this year, while the astronaut and ship were orbiting 418 kilometers from the Earth's surface.

We are in the middle of the ascending phase of solar activity within the 25th cycle of solar activity. The Sun's cycles are relatively regular oscillations in which solar activity fluctuates between periods of higher intensity and periods of lower intensity, approximately every 11 years.

Experts considered that cycle number 25 would be a quiet one, but solar activity has exceeded estimates: what has been observed for now is greater intensity and the possibility that the “peak” of activity will arrive earlier than expected. .

This activity is causing “scrambled” solar meteorology and with it intense and larger auroras. To the point of having been seen in areas of central and southern Europe. We still there are a couple of years of high solar intensity left. At least it is hoped that it will give us new and spectacular images like these.

