What does Giorgetto Giugiaro actually think of the Cybertruck?

You can think the Cybertruck is cool or you can find it ugly, but in any case it is not an average design. In fact, it is probably the most daring design since the Alfa Romeo SZ. And Tesla deserves credits for that, whatever else you think of the car.

Tesla now also receives those credits, from none other than Giorgetto Giugiaro. He of course designed the DeLorean DMC-12 at the time, which seems to have been an important inspiration for the Cybertruck. So it's quite interesting to hear what he actually thinks of the Cybertruck.

Thanks to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, which interviewed him, we now know. Giugiaro (now 85 years old) calls the Tesla Cybertruck “the Picasso among cars”. You can take that as an insult, but Giugiaro means it as a compliment. He sees Picasso as someone who had a lot of courage. And of course he had that.

Just as Pablo Picasso shook the art world to its foundations, the Cybertruck is shaking up the car world. Or at least the world of pickups. Giugiaro also expects the Cybertruck to be a commercial success, because people like to stand out.

Giugiaro's son Fabrizio, also active as a designer, is also positive about the Cybertruck. He praises Elon Musk for showing courage and understanding that people have the need to stand out. And that will certainly work with the Cybertruck.

Via: Automotive News Europe

