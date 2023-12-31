Batman Returns screenwriter Daniel Waters has shared new details about plans for a Catwoman spin-off.

If you're a fan of Tim Burton's Batman movies, you probably know that a Catwoman spin-off starring Michelle Pfeiffer as Selina Kyle was planned after the success of Batman Returnshowever it never got beyond the early stages of development.

It's not known exactly how close the project came to becoming a reality, but it seems that Warner Bros. had every intention of moving forward with Catwoman until uncertainty over how to approach a solo story focused on the character led to the film was discarded.

It was going to be a tribute to a classic horror movie

Batman Returns screenwriter Daniel Waters shared some details about this spin-off during a Los Angeles screening of Tim Burton's acclaimed film, the screenwriter revealed that his idea for the Catwoman solo film contrasted sharply with the director's idea for Edward Scissorhands.

“I wanted to make an $18 million black-and-white movie, like the original Cat People, with Selina just living in a small town,” Waters said.

“And I wanted to make a 'Batman' movie where the metaphor was about 'Batman.' So I had him move to a version of Gotham City in Los Angeles, and it's run by three douchebag superheroes. They were The Boys before The Boys. But he got tired of reading my script.”

Batman Returns was going to be very different

Waters also revealed that Batman Returns It was originally going to be very different from the film that ended up in theaters, with an early draft of the script taking numerous meta digs at Burton's first film, of which Waters was not a fan.

According to IndieWire, the film “was originally scheduled to open with the Batman logo, which would reveal an in-universe merchandise store, with Batman making several references to exploitative merchandising throughout the film.”

However, star Michael Keaton rejected this idea: “(Michael) Keaton said, 'This is very clever. Cut it,'” Waters recalled.

Batman Returns is widely considered one of the best Batman films today, but at the time, many comic book fans took issue with the extent to which its portrayals of the main characters deviated from the source material.

“It was a strange assignment because I didn't need to please anyone other than Tim Burton. Before the Internet, you didn't have to go to court and say what you were doing; It was just two guys in a room making riffs. “We didn’t know shit about Batman villains,” Waters said. “We didn't really understand the whole comic book thing. I just found out that DC Comics stands for Detective Comics.”

“The whole thing about Batman Returns is that Batman fans attacked us because they thought, 'This is only the second Batman movie, what the fuck are you doing?' You’re already going off the road,” he continued. “Now there are like 50 Batman movies and it's like, 'Hey. That was pretty interesting.'”

What do you think of these ideas for a Catwoman movie? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Fuente: IndieWire

