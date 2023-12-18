Stardew Valley It is a unique game that has become, over time, the highest-rated indie in the entire video game industry. A feat that is only surpassed by the community itself and the creations and effort they put into their worlds.

In fact we can see this as a mere curiosity but there is such amount of work and dedication Behind that we believe that it is more than advisable to give you a direct window to this information. In fact you can see the original information in this Reddit post.

A player has been 55 years (of playing time in Stardew Valley), creating an incredible villa and the result he shared has been more than amazing, quickly going viral and with part of the community congratulating him.

It is not the first time that fans of the game They surprise us with truly unique creations and that perfectly capture the beauty of what many are looking for in the game. In fact Stardew Valley He doesn't seem to know the limits and neither does his community of players.

The truth is that it is a pleasure to see creations of this style from time to time, to add some color to a video game industry that is in continuous change and movement every day.