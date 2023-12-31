NPC death isn't as funny this way.

Red Dead Redemption II continues to remain one of the most interesting open world games.

Today Red Dead Redemption II is considered one of the best games in history, and we are talking about a title that presented us with an exceptional open world, and that mainly felt alive, unlike most of the titles. of this genre. The latter is largely thanks to the NPCs, who often manage to surprise us by appearing to be real people in many cases. Even so, we always see these non-player characters from the view of Arthur Morgan, the game's legendary protagonist, but you may have wondered at some point what it would be like to see the game from the NPC's viewand the truth is that it is certainly terrifying.

This has been demonstrated with the following video published on Reddit, in which the player goes to talk to any NPC, and then changes the camera and places it right on that non-player character. This way we can see Arthur Morgan's own face as he speaks to usand there is something in his expressions and his way of speaking that has managed to horrify us.

Likewise, right at the end of the video he manages to surprise us quite a bit, by being killed by the protagonist himself, a moment that has really managed to surprise us, and that will make Let's think more than once when killing any NPC in the world.

So this is how intimidating Arthur looks if you play as an NPC

This seems to be some kind of representation, and not a mod that anyone can use in Red Dead Redemption II if you play it on PC. We mention this in case, like us, you have thought about trying it yourself in your game.

A game that continues to stay up to date

Although it may not seem like it, especially if you only look at the title's initial release date, We are talking about a game that continues to keep up with the times. We can notice this in what we have mentioned to you today, a curious discovery that has managed to surprise us at first and interest us the next moment.

Now We are waiting to be able to play Grand Theft Auto VIwhich is scheduled to be released during 2025, and in the meantime we can continue enjoying Red Dead Redemption II, the latest major release from this studio.

