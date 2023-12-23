The quality of fans to make creations of their favorite games seems to have no limit.

Arthur and Dutch are the stars of this incredible video.

One of the best games of its time has been Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar has you accustomed to the great deliveries that they are capable of offering thousands of hours to its players and yet, leaving them with their mouths open every day that passes. That is something that happens with Red Dead Redemption 2, this installment is full of great details, even the cinematics change depending on Arthur's appearance and of course, one of his followers has created a unique thing.

It is common to see big game players create things by their own hand to pay a kind of tribute or simply to merge franchises. On this occasion they have made a video that fuses Red Dead Redemption 2 with LEGO style. As you can see a little below, the result is simply incredible and this trailer could well be the official announcement of a collaboration between both installments. We already told you that you cannot miss this.

This is what RDR 2 would look like merged with LEGO

The author of this wonderful work was the Reddit user AdrianTheGamePro. This person has published a post where you can see what he has created and as expected, a large part of the community she was amazed. If you want to see the final result, just below these lines we leave you the video in question so that you don't miss any details, enjoy, because after this you will want a collaboration between the two franchises, there is no doubt about that.

I made this animation in Blender in a few days

As you have seen, we were not lying to you. The animation that AdrianTheGamePro has created is simply spectacular. In fact, the post already has more than 10,100 positive votes and of course, a large number of comments praising the final result. As expected, they even mention that they would buy a LEGO Red Dead Redemption game that had that animation without thinking, so it is clear that the level that this user has shown is really high.

Red Dead Redemption 2 came out in 2018 and has been a success. After a first installment that left millions of players' hair standing on end, this second installment has followed in its footsteps and managed to make many people fall in love with it. In addition to that, Rockstar will also release the next year 2025 the delivery of GTA VI, which has become one of the most anticipated games of the decade, we will see how the reception is, but the official trailer has already exceeded 150 million views. Everything this developer touches turns to gold.

