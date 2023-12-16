Luke Cage: Gang War shows a new style of the great Power Man.

Luke Cage has indestructible skin

Luke Cage is one of Marvel Comics' most iconic heroes. With his superhuman strength and bulletproof skin, he has defended the most disadvantaged and He has faced the most powerful. But now, he has a new challenge that will test his courage and loyalty: gang war that hits New York.

In this article, we tell you everything you need to know about the new comic Luke Cage: Gang Warwhich introduces us to the hero with a new stealth suit and a new mission that distances him from his classic style in many aspects. In fact, this outfit looks a kind of version of Juggernaut from the X-Men that certainly suits him very well with the authentic touches of Luke Cage. Be that as it may, below we explain more about recent events in comics.

Luke Cage debuts new stealth suit in Marvel Comics' gang war

Luke Cage, the mayor of New York, has decided to reprise his role as the bulletproof hero to fight crime in the streets. With the help of her friend and designer, Miss Estelle, Cage has debuted a new outfit that allows you to hide your identity. In this way, he manages to confront the Spider-Slayers, some spider robots created by Alistair Smythewho was Spider-Man's former enemy.

The stealth suit is full body sleeveless and dark gray in color. At the same time, it incorporates gloves and a type of mask made of a rigid material who uses it to protect his identity, since, being mayor, he must consider everything to protect himself from his adversaries and to avoid being discovered by violating the Anti-Vigilante Law imposed by former mafia mayor Wilson Fisk. The interesting thing about this is that the comic Luke Cage: Gang War shows us the design of the Cage's new uniform and the surprisingly funny reaction from his wife, Jessica Jones.

“I love what it does for your torso. It contours your thighs… Not to mention your butt. So even though I thought we were okay with letting me dress you, I approve.” – Jessica Jones to Luke Cage.

The Anti-Vigilance Law prohibits the performance of superheroes in the city, especially those who are friends of Spider-Man, such as She-Hulk, Spider-Woman, Miles Morales and Daredevil. Cage has tried to repeal this law since taking office, but has encountered many problems and difficulties. For this reason, he has chosen to act on his own behalf and confront the war against the gangs that are spreading panic in the city.

The bad thing is that there is a certain disadvantage because the bands They have robotic weapons and bullets coated with Adamantium, an alloy that is in Wolverine's own claws and that is capable of piercing indestructible skin by Cage. However, in this story the protagonist continues on the streets of New York to stop the evil Alistair Smythe with the help from some of his allies closest, who also have extraordinary powers. Among them are Cloak, Dagger, Jessica Jones, and Danny Rand.

Cage's new suit not only improves his image, but also makes it easier for you to infiltrate controlled areas by the bands. Plus, she brings an air of mystery and danger that seems to attract Jessica. However, we do not know if this outfit will be enough to protect him from Adamantium bullets and the spider robots, but it seems like he will use it momentarily. Due to the latest events that have happened In Luke Cage: Gang War, it looks like it will become one of Marvel's best comics.

