If humanity has not returned to the Moon after decades, we imagine that, with two moons, their exploration and conquest would be even more complicated. But that doesn’t stop us from imagining and, more importantly, scientists from doing so. Because, as we say, we must not rule out that the future of society as we know it is in a planet that has two moons.

You look at the sky and there are two moons

That is the exercise that some scientists like Neil F. Comins propose, to imagine that, during the night, you are not only absorbed by the beauty and great illumination of the Moon as we know it. We look at the sky and, in addition to the stars, we find a second moon. That new moon could be bigger than the one we know and even be gigantic, have the same size or, less likely, be smaller.

And, before we begin to delve deeper into the topic, we want to answer a question that may have crossed your mind. ¿Is there any possibility that on Earth we will have a second moon one day? The truth is that it is very unlikely, but there are scientists who say that it could be something that would happen if a planet the size of Mars hits ours. However, the chances of it happening are so remote that it is better not to think about it.

This is how it would affect us

From what Comins explains in his book, we get the feeling that choosing a planet with two moons would be a terrible idea. One of the first consequences is that we would live terrified of the oceans. The reason for this is the way in which waves of enormous size would be caused. We must not forget that waves are produced, in part, by the gravitational force exerted by the Moon on our planet. If we had two moons the effect would be double and we would see waves eight times larger than the current ones.

That would leave many coastal areas (almost all or all) practically uninhabited, since the impact of the waves would be so intense that it would be impossible to maintain any type of structure. You couldn’t live near rivers either., while other terrible phenomena that are recorded in our world related to the sea would be even more terrifying. In any area near the sea there would be no way to survive.

At the same time, there would be a major mess with the length of our year, with the days, weeks, months and years. The lunar cycle would complete at a greater speed and, throughout the month, three different cycles would close instead of one. New terms should be usedsuch as what the scientist defines as a “partial month” and also opening up to the idea of ​​counting time not only in days or months, but in fortnights.

Something that would also change would be the frequency of eclipses. As if it were something from a space series, our world would have eclipses in a much more common way. It would become a routine to which we would end up getting used to, especially because its duration would be shorter than the current one. If we currently have eclipses of almost ten minutes, with two moons the time would possibly be reduced to half or even less. Along with this, there would also be an increase in the level of light recorded during the night, given that, after all, we would have two moons. That would cause important changes, especially in animals. Comins says that, for example, there would be animals that would evolve with new hunting techniques that would allow them to surprise their prey at night, while others would develop different camouflage systems in order to survive.

In another order of things, the second moon that we would have, due to its possible technical characteristics, would be more prone to suffer lava eruptions and send debris and particles towards Earth. Although it is difficult to calculate how it would affect our planet, what the scientist believes is that it would materialize in small particles that would pass through our atmosphere. like shooting stars. Therefore, looking at the sky with the two moons would not only be more beautiful due to the obvious presence of a second moon and the increase in light, but it would also have moments that would be unforgettable.

But it’s better not to want it

Some of the things we have mentioned don’t sound so bad and could even make us want our planet to have two moons in the way it has been proposed. In any case, scientist Neil F. Comins has a warning for everyone: possibly a planet with two moons would end up being destroyed. He explains that the movement of the two moons would end up causing them to crash.

And the impact that would be generated would be fatal, because the two would end up breaking. As a result of that collision, there would be enormous particles from both moons that would fall towards Earth. And our atmosphere protects us, but can’t work miracles. Comins says that it would very possibly mean the absolute extinction of the human race. Thousands of years later, the remains of the two moons that crashed would form a new and unique moon. Start again.