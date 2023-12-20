Sorry, this is not blue-green lighting, but 'turquoise'. You sometimes come across green flashing lights in the Netherlands and Belgium, but this is something different. For the time being, you will only find these turquoise headlights, taillights and mirror lighting in the American states of California and Nevada, although Mercedes would also like to introduce the headlights in the Netherlands.

Mercedes has received permission from the state of California to use turquoise lighting on self-driving test cars for the next two years. When the steering wheel is not operated by a person, the new lighting comes on. Within the Nevada state limits, even production cars are allowed to use the special lighting when the Drive Pilot is activated.

Also turquoise headlights and taillights in the Netherlands?

Mercedes tells TopGear Netherlands that they would love to introduce the green headlights and taillights (sorry, turquoise) in Europe and even the rest of the world. The brand explains that the rules in Europe do not allow the introduction of such lighting. Mercedes is working to explain to the EU the benefits of turquoise lighting in self-driving cars.

Mercedes, for example, is very curious about the interaction with other road users when they know that a car drives independently. It also helps police officers: if someone is busy with other things behind the wheel, an officer can see whether the car is paying attention. In addition, the introduction of distinctive lighting would help with the acceptance of self-driving cars, Mercedes believes.

Then why turquoise?

Mercedes chooses the turquoise hue for two reasons. Firstly, the color distinguishes itself from all other lighting in traffic, including emergency services and other markings. In addition, there are various studies showing that turquoise is the optimal color 'both physiologically and psychologically' to indicate self-driving cars.