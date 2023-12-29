A recent scandal has shaken the environment of the Spanish royalty. Jaime del Burgo, a businessman from Navarra and ex-husband of Telma Ortiz, sister of the queen, has sparked controversy with some publications on his X account, which have given rise to a rumor of an alleged love relationship with Queen Letizia Ortiz.

The businessman, who was married to Telma Ortiz for four years, He has claimed to have maintained a romantic relationship with Letizia before her marriage to King Felipe VI. The conflict reached its peak when del Burgo shared an image on social media, supposedly taken by Letizia, that hinted at pregnancy and an emotional message.

Despite deleting and then republishing the message, adding additional comments, the controversy persists. Burgo even tagged the accounts of the Royal Family and Spanish President Pedro Sánchez, which has generated a stir by suggesting a possible romance.

Jaime del Burgo, 54, became known in the media in 2012 for his marriage to Telma Ortiz, revealing his past relationship with Letizia through the book “Letizia and I.” History indicates that del Burgo met Telma through Letizia, with whom he had a relationship before she was queen..

Now, his recent publications suggest a romantic relationship between 2010 and 2011 with Queen Letizia, adding more chapters to this controversial story.

SV

