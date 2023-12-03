Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo, admitted that he received a lot of input from the public after campaigning in a number of regions in Eastern Indonesia.

“There were lots of people who gave input yesterday when I visited Eastern Indonesia,” said Ganjar, quoted on Sunday (3/12/2023).

Since starting the first day of his campaign in the Eastern region of Indonesia, Ganjar also admitted that he received many complaints from various groups of society, including about poverty and access to education.

“There are issues of poverty, health, education and infrastructure that are of concern,” he said.

Not only that, the former Governor of Central Java also received input on equality issues which are the hopes of women and people with disabilities.

“And of course there are issues regarding women, people with disabilities need attention so that there is equality,” he said.

Ganjar considers that the various aspirations expressed by the people he met in Eastern Indonesia are needs that the government must prioritize.

“And I have visited the east and I feel like this is a priority that we are paying attention to together,” he said.

It is known that from the first day of the campaign, Ganjar chose Marauke, South Papua to start the first day of his campaign as a presidential candidate.

The presidential candidate, who was accompanied by Mahfud MD as his vice presidential candidate, started his safari in Merauke, South Papua.

Next, Ganjar continued his journey to Kupang, Ende and Rote Island, East Nusa Tenggara. After that, leave for Bima, West Nusa Tenggara.