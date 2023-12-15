When the news came out that Alfa Romeo was quitting F1, we assumed that Sauber would become the name bearer of the Formula 1 team for two years. After this, the racing team transforms into Audi F1. Stupid of us to assume that, because why would you miss out on a lot of money just by being called 'Sauber'? The team attracts a new sponsor and thus gets a new name.

Sauber found candidates for the new namesake within its own sponsorship pool. Last year the team was officially called Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake. The latter party, a crypto farmer where you can also gamble online, will remain in the new name. In addition, Kick.com will have a more prominent place within the racing team. From 2024 the racing team will be officially called Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

Kick.com is the counterpart of Twitch. If you haven't heard of them before, they are both websites where people share live what they are doing, which is often a video game. Next season Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will drive the Kick Sauber C44, which sounds more like a protest to scrap the C44. But we are not marketers.

What will Sauber's car look like?

The Alfa Romeo colors will of course disappear. Kick usually uses a bright green color on a black background. During the 2023 Belgian GP, ​​the Formula 1 team already drove with a special color scheme dedicated to the streaming platform. Hopefully this will not make it look too much like the cars from Mercedes and Aston Martin.