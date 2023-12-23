Santa Claus would be a good character for a video game.

Santa's house is full of surprises

Join the conversation

If you have tried any of the best games to play at Christmas, then you will know that Santa Claus is a character that It has many interesting features. This makes him a good candidate to be the protagonist of his own video game and he is someone who has certain impressive skillsbeyond giving happiness to homes every year, of course.

Be that as it may, the complete Santa Claus house with Unreal Engine and the result has been something incredible due to the graphic details. If you like know how it turned outthen we show you the video and some of its most relevant information.

This Santa Claus house recreated with Unreal Engine looks realistic

If you would like to see a Santa Claus video game created with Unreal Engine, perhaps you are not so far from being able to do it, because the YouTube channel ART Equilibrium has shown what Santa Claus's house would be like recreated with this powerful graphics engine. This is a team dedicated to creating virtual scenarios with said technology, which has also been used in games like Fortnite or Gears of War. On this occasion, they wanted to pay tribute to Christmas and have recreated Santa Claus's house at the North Pole, with an impressive level of detail.

In the video, which lasts a little more than a minute, we can see what the house is like inside and out, with lighting and textures that seem real. The snow, the trees, the gifts, the decorations, everything is taken care of to the maximum to create a very cozy Christmas atmosphere. The most impressive thing is that The video is not just a technical demonstrationbut it also seems to be a great initiative with this recreation, since many followers have liked it and it seems that it is not a bad idea a game based on Santa Claus.

Of course, this is wonderful and makes us dream of possibility of playing a Santa Claus game created with Unreal Engine. It would be a unique experience to travel the world delivering gifts and living adventures with Santa Claus and his helpers. Who knows? Maybe one day someone will some study is encouraged to do it reality, since we have already come to see Santa Claus as a Call of Duty character. In the meantime, we leave you with the video so you can enjoy it and get into the Christmas spirit.

Join the conversation