The beloved and acclaimed video game series Batman: Arkham announced a while ago its official arrival on the Nintendo Switch console, in the form of a package under the name Batman: Arkham Trilogy. Pack that includes the games Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight along with all the DLC and which arrives this December 1, 2023. Although with some dismay on the part of fans, some already indicate that the ports They do not have the quality and performance expected.

Something that was unfortunately expected at first, considering that the Nintendo Switch hardware is already becoming somewhat obsolete compared to the new generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, just like the current PC hardware. A feeling that had also intensified after this collection, expected by fans of the Nintendo console and The Dark Knight, was delayed from its previous release on October 13, 2023.

You can read: Against all odds, Hogwarts Legacy looks amazing on Nintendo Switch, and it doesn’t explode

And the fact is that when making the odious, but necessary, comparison with the versions on other platforms, the game is difficult to enjoy and is quite lacking, according to the first comments from fans. Among their complaints, many users say that it has a poor finish, a lack of antialiasing and that you can perceive the so-called “saw teeth” that make it difficult to enjoy it. And also, which is definitely the worst of all, is that in some parts it reaches a frame rate that drops to 15 FPS, especially when you are on top of the Batmobile.

Something that can be seen in one of the comparison videos against other versions and in a clip shared by a user, who warns on X/TwitteA: “I would stay away from the Batman Arkham trilogy on Switch. This is unplayable.”

Something that would perhaps be forgivable and overlooked by many players, who know of the limitations of the Nintendo Switch, but that is something that stands out since Rocksteady has always highlighted the fact that driving the vehicle in Batman: Arkham Knight , it is something essential. Apart from this, it has been reported that the visual section has been cut off, having a blurry finish and poor textures, even in close cinematic sequences. And also, some have complained about a certain delay between pressing a button and performing the action.

In any case, in most parts where you are not driving, the rate remains at a more or less stable 30 FPS and we can only hope that the experience improves with future updates. Patches that, as we know, are always released after a release, compiling errors reported by players.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord