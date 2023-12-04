Suara.com – Tiko Aryawardhana married Bunga Citra Lestari alias BCL on Saturday (2/12/2023). After officially becoming BCL’s husband, Tiko created a new Instagram account. What is Tiko Aryawardhana’s Instagram account?

As is known, BCL and Tiko Aryawardhana’s wedding was held privately in Bali. The two of them only invited family and close friends to their wedding last weekend.

BCL and Tiko Aryawardhana no longer hesitate to show off their relationship after officially becoming husband and wife. Tiko even immediately filled his new Instagram account with wedding photos.

So, what is Tiko Aryawardhana’s new Instagram account created after marrying BCL?

Previously, Tiko Aryawardhana’s Instagram account was @tikotiki. The man, who is known to work at a well-known bank, has more than 2 thousand followers on this account.

Tiko Aryawardhana’s old account has also been followed by BCL and several fellow artists. You can see Luna Maya, Rio Dewanto and Samuel Rizal in Tiko Aryawardhana’s Instagram follower column.

Tiko apparently created a new Instagram account after marrying BCL. The Instagram account has even been followed and tagged by BCL in their wedding upload.

Tiko Aryawardhana’s new Instagram account is @tikoaryawardhana. It was observed that Tiko only made an upload to this account on Sunday (3/12/2023) or the day after marrying BCL.

Tiko immediately shared a video with BCL and Noah Sinclair as his first post. He also uploaded a series of other wedding photos to fill his Instagram account.

Tiko Aryawardhana’s uploads on his latest Instagram account also received many comments from netizens. They were busy giving congratulations and hopes that Tiko could look after BCL and Noah.

Tiko himself married BCL with a quite fantastic dowry, namely precious metal weighing 212 grams. Their second wedding was also attended by the parents and younger brother of the late Ashraf Sinclair.