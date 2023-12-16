Not all of us like exactly the same songs, and there are many musical genres that may please some people more than others, and surely you never gave some other song a second chance.

And even if you don't know it, scientifically there is the most undesirable song or the worst song in history, a song created by the artists Komar and Melamid, and composer Dave Soldier in 1997.

It is a song in which the experts included lyrical and musical elements unpleasant for most people.

Thus, in this song, you can find bagpipes, cowboy music, an opera singer rapping, a choir of annoying children and much more.

That song was released on CD in 2001, along with its opposite “the best song ever,” which incorporated exactly the opposite, musical elements that people love to hear in a song.

It is a very particular experiment that, however, seems to have managed to please many people as well, so perhaps it is not accurate to label it as “the worst song” or as the “most unpleasant song in history.”

The truth is that the great music producers know exactly how to reach the public using the musical elements that have been working best in recent decades.

And in music everything has already been invented, and perhaps the latest catchy song that is in first place on the hit list is directly derived from a song that could have been released 30 or 40 years ago.

Be that as it may, this scientific approach to the worst song in history is very interesting to know that there are certain lyrical and musical elements that most people do not like.