Imagine that it is January 2024 and they give you an impossible gift: through the art of birlibirloque, you will receive instantly the video game you want. Whatever it is and for the system that you like the most. Bam! Of course, the only condition is that they have been announced and that their launch is viable over the next 12 months. Something reasonable, mind you. With that premise, which game would you choose? Those of us who write to you every day in this house (which is yours) are quite clear about it.

At VidaExtra we cannot perform miracles. Still. But we can invite you to look at the new year with a special optimism after the best and the not so good that a 2023 has left us that had no respite with our thumbs. Which has been full of great surprises, joys and resounding disappointments. For this reason, we have brought together in one place the 2024 game that each of us is most looking forward to. Leaving the last word to youas always, in the comments.

What will be the next adventure that Juan Sanmartín will embark on? What new trouble will Alberto get into? What new peach will Rubén discover for us? What is Sergio's greatest wish? What video game has Iván on tenterhooks? And well, I can tell you that the game that the person writing these words to you is most looking forward to will not enter many pools; But the beautiful thing about it is that in one way or another we are all excited about different and, at the same time, really special projects. Because, as you will see, 2024 already shows ways.

Alberto wants the apocalypse to arrive in 2024! The one from STALKER 2, of course

I've had my list of video games expected for 2024 waiting to be updated for weeks and I don't know if I want to do it. I don't know about you, but 2024 is looking very good for me in terms of launch. And since I don't want to end up banging my head against the keyboard in a futile attempt to choose a single video game that I'm looking forward to next year, I've chosen the first one I thought of when I was asked.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is one of my most anticipated video games of 2024. It is scheduled for release in the first quarter of the year. I haven't played his first adventures, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl y Call of Pripyatalthough I have seen many live shows and videos of the Anomaly mod and I have yet to try the GAMA modpack of the same.

I am an inveterate fan of the Metro saga (books and video games), the post-apocalyptic settings close to reality and the style of play it proposes. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, especially when it comes to gunplay and survival. I have seen each of their trailers and gameplays at least 10 times. I just pray that they turn out as good as they look and that they catch me like I hope.

Juan Sanmartín bets on surprise reunions (in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)





The beginning of 2024 will not be far behind what has been the first quarter of an excellent 2023. There are plenty of reasons to be excited, but I would be kidding myself if my choice was anything other than Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

The return of Cloud, Tifa, Barret and company It is the type of adventure that I long to play and it appears in dribs and drabs in the industry. AAA with an excellent bill and a return to one of the most relevant video games of all time.

Beyond being a fan of Kingdom Hearts, I understand the criticism of Tetsuya Nomura in many of his works, but I have decided to jump on the ship without complexes that began sailing in 2020 captained by him. The revision of classic history and the new range of possibilities that opens before us is too juicy to pass up.

Rubén Márquez's body asks for a Zenless Zone Zero, and we have to agree with him





I've managed to escape anything that smacks of HoYoverse and pachinko for years, but I was fully aware that dodging that bullet had more to do with the aesthetics and approach of those games than with their likelihood of hooking me if I gave it a chance.

That's going to change with Zenless Zone Zero. An RPG action game with hints of hack'n slash and the possibility of getting lost in it without pretensions, as a way to disconnect and return to see what's new from time to time? Well, for some strange reason at this moment in my life I really want it, so when choosing something original on this list, I'll go with ZZZ.

Sergio crosses his toes so that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II coming soon





The truth is that it has been difficult for me to keep just one game of all those that are announced for 2024. The year has not even started and there are already a few very powerful throws. Even so, one that I have been dying to play since the first day it was announced is Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, because Ninja Theory has actively and passively admitted that its launch will occur next year. Just in case, I'm crossing my toes for it to come true.

Its first part already seemed very epic to me, but this continuation has not stopped conquering me with each new video that has been published. The best of all that left me speechless was the one that was shown a couple of years ago, at The Game Awards of 2021, with that first six-minute gameplay and some jaw-dropping cinematic sequences. And it is clear that the game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 to achieve greater realism and simply exceptional quality.

Its latest trailer was not far behind either and it even seems that this time there will be even more action. In any case, it is very clear to me that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II It is a game that I do not intend to miss and I will be there from day one enjoying this promising sequel.

Iván González is torn between two indies: Hollow Knight: Silksong and Earthblade





The truth is that 2023 has been such a good year in the industry that, if we compare it with 2024, it is true that there are no long-awaited launches. However, there is one category that I want to highlight for next year: the indies.

Among the games I'm most looking forward to, one is, of course, Hollow Knight: Silksong. Yes, I know that nothing is confirmed and we could be left without new content for another year and waiting for its release, but I trust that Team Cherry has been able to put one more gear in 2023 and we can enjoy this Metroidvania next year.

On the other hand, another indie that I'm really looking forward to is Earthblade, another Metroidvania (sorry, I love that genre) that, although it only has a presentation trailer, the studio behind the game is Extremely OK Games, the ones in charge of making one of the titles that I have grown most fond of. since I played it, Celeste. If at least they give me the same feelings as this game, I'll be satisfied.

Frankie asks for the improbable in 2024: Beyond Good and Evil 2. Although he has a great alternative in mind





I return to that fantasy that I raised at the beginning before giving you the floor. If the video game that I wanted manifested itself before me just by wishing for it, whatever it was, I would not hesitate: Beyond Good and Evil 2. An impossible wish? The truth is that no date has been given and the only thing announced is the updating of the original, but I cling with extra optimism to the return of Jade and Zerdy.

Michel Ancel's latest work captivated me from his cover letter. I've been waiting for it even before its first official trailer and despite its early announcement, what captivates me most about the great RPG and space pirates from Ubisoft Montpellier is how it represents everything I want to find in a video game. The fantasy of adventure and the emotion of an exploration with generous shades of humor and an underlying epicity.

The good thing is that Ubisoft will not leave me without most of those same sensations: at the beginning of 2024 we will have Star Wars Outlaws, a game that the galactic saga has been asking for for too long. With a story without laser swords, but in which the picaresque, action and adventure will receive special treatment and the formulas coined by the French company. Those that, in one way or another, end up marking the times of each year in the video game industry.

