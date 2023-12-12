Last August, DAZN carried out a rate increase that has generated great controversy. Especially in those cases in which users had chosen to purchase annual subscriptions, who had not been aware that when their year ended they would have to renew, bearing this increased cost. In some cases, as we have seen on social networks, users have gone from having an annual fee of 149.99 euros to having to accept the 239.99 euros that it will cost in the future if they want to continue enjoying the service.

For users who have been on the platform longer, this measure has set off all the alarms. And it is worth remembering that DAZN initially had an annual cost of around 100 euros and, furthermore, it did not include ads. Aware of the situation, and given the probable flood of cancellations that the company must have suffered, a TikTok user seems to have found the solution: and that is that DAZN would be considerably lowering its rates for all subscribers who show their intention to give up. low.

DAZN joins the counteroffers

That companies have loyalty departments focused on offering their customers counteroffers in the form of discounts when we threaten to cancel is no secret to anyone. However, this type of formula is not common in streaming services and, until now, it was more linked to other industries: such as operators or the insurance sector.

The TikTok user @unamototeracualquiere has been in charge of making visible DAZN’s change in policies regarding the rate increase. To do this, he has shown some of the messages that his followers have been receiving as they have requested the cancellation, such as, for example, the possibility of contracting the Essential plan for 12.99 euros for the first three months and then 19.99 euros for the next three months. 9 remaining months of the year.

In the event that we do not accept that first offer, as shown in the screenshots that have been posted in the video that we attach in this same article, they also offer the possibility of contracting the same plan mentioned previously, the Essential, at a price of 12 .99 euros per month with a 12-month contract. However, and as we read in the comments of the video, the counteroffer is not made to all users. Therefore, it will respond to some type of internal policy when choosing those profiles likely to receive this promotion.

30 days notice

It is worth remembering that DAZN, since November 3, 2022, has a cancellation policy that requires notifying 30 days in advance of canceling the service. Therefore, it is likely that if we do not have this detail well studied, we will end up paying the proportional amount of the extra month despite not being interested in continuing to enjoy the service.

To carry out the cancellation, we have different ways:

From an Apple device, we must do it from our profile in the App Store. From Google Play, we will also have to do it from the Android application store. If we register directly through the website, we must access our profile through a browser and click on the Cancel subscription button.