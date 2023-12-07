It’s already great as standard, but in this specification it’s the thickest M3 Touring we’ve seen today.

Like a dinosaur, yours truly has a lot of trouble with everything that is new. And no, not even the drive of a car. Electric cars have their pluses too: they’re smooth and great for commuting every day.

No, the biggest resistance may be the design of cars. As you know, there are car brands that like to excite fans and potential buyers with special designs. Audi did it with the Single Frame Grille and Lexus with the Spindle Grille. In both cases it has done the brands no harm. At BMW, the fans are a little more conservative and have difficulty with changes.

Biggest M3 Touring

One of the problems is not so much the design of the car, but that of the rims. BMW used to have the most beautiful rims on offer for its models. Of course, the standard shower drains were never great (of course you had to upgrade), but nowadays the standard rims are often the nicest. The reason: they are not bicolor or strange (read: aerodynamic) designed.

Half roll cage

This M3 Touring from Bavarian Car Tuning proves that. Bavarian Car Tuning is a company that has been focusing on making South German cars fatter for many years (well, since 2018). Their specialty is roll bars and half roll cages. For this edition of the Essen Motor Show 2023 they have brought an M3 Touring. Of course also equipped with a half roll cage for extra strength and safety. A half cage like this is ideal if you occasionally participate in track days. And it looks cool, of course.

Timeless

In this case the M3 Touring is black in color. This ensures that the grille disappears. In that respect, it is the only correct color for the BMW M3. The M3 also sits much lower on its belly, thanks to a coilover kit from KW Suspension. The highlight is of course the wheel set. Those are BBS LM rims. This Japanese-made wheel has remained exactly the same for years, but is still quite timeless.

They’ve done a few things compared to BMW. The rims have a nice glossy lip, they are NOT bi-color and it is not a height set either. The wheels measure 21 inches at the front and rear. The rims are now flush with the wheel arches, compared to the factory settings they are much further inwards. That seems to be an EU thing, but good to see that you can still adjust it afterwards.

