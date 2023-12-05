Taxes will always be a factor to take into account with any financial income, which is why when selling a house it is necessary to also consider what taxes will have to be paid.

It is advisable to consult the details of the sale with a specialized advisor that can guide towards making the most convenient decision; the Fiscal obligationsfor example, are one of these relevant factors that can condition decisions.

On the one hand there is the Income Tax (ISR), this is calculated on a percentage of the value of the property. On the other hand there is the Value Added Tax (VAT)which can be applied depending on the case.

In what cases can house taxes be exempt?

There are some cases in which the SAT can exempt these obligations. If no other properties have been sold in the previous 3 years and if the value of the sale does not exceed 700 thousand investment units (UDI) (about 5 million 225 thousand 861 pesos) you can follow some of the following options to deduct taxes:

Proven acquisition cost: This refers to verification of the amount with which the house was purchased from the beginning. Notary fees: These fees are deductible when verifying the transaction, Commissions: When hiring a real estate agent the amount of the commission can be deducted. Construction and improvements: Expenses for improvements to the property before the sale can be deducted.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions