Luis Miguel will offer his first concert in Guadalajara next Sunday, December 17 as part of his 2023 tour, after having been off the stage for more than 5 years. So far, his tour has left memorable moments that have been circulating through social networks with videos from the singer's fans.

In his latest concerts, both in Mexico City and in other states of the country, he has aroused the enthusiasm of the attendees with a great repertoire of songs and It is very likely that the following list of songs that you can see below will also be performed at their concerts in Guadalajara..

Maybe you don't love me Love, love, love Gentle Guilty or not I need you Until you forget me Give me Under the table / I don't know about you How I loved you / Only once / We are boyfriends / Everything and Nothing / We Smile Come Fly With Me (with a digital version of Frank Sinatra) A man is looking for a woman / A question of skin / Sterling gold Cold as the wind / I have everything except you / Surrender The son of the black woman / Guadalajara The Mariachi party The bikina The half turn You can't leave me like this / Word of honor / The unconditional I propose to you tonight Now you can leave / The girl in the blue bikini / Isabel / When the sun is hot

On the other hand, yesterday, at his concert in Morelia, he surprised “Sol” fans with the inclusion of a song that is quite consistent with the Christmas season and that he had not performed until now. “Santa Claus came to the city” was the song that was added to Luis Miguel's setlist and it is very likely that he will be performing it in his concerts scheduled in the city of Guadalajara.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Luis Miguel Concerts in Guadalajara

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions