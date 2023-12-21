This character could be considered one of the most outstanding in One Piece due to his admirable feat.

The vast world of One Piece is packed of all kinds of very interesting characters, who have shown different nuances and well-defined ideals. In addition to this, many of these individuals possess unique qualities and abilities that have led them to stand out over the years, which is not surprising, since, Eiichiro Oda He has been responsible for introducing well-constructed and developed characters in his work.

In addition, One Piece is a work that has been in charge of addressing different very striking conceptssince Oda has included several metaphors that can be appreciated in different ways, which has made the plot quite nutritious, since, the mangaka has not only focused on highlighting strength and power of his characters above all things, and he has also emphasized the unbreakable wills that these individuals possess.

In fact, in the more than 1,000 chapters that One Piece has under its belt, it introduced a character who was positioned as one of the strongest in the series, but not in terms of power or abilities, but rather of will and sacrifice, since he performed a very respectable feat worthy of admiration which confirms that Oda has focused on highlighting all types of virtues in his work.

Portgas D. Rouge's will and sacrifice make her one of the strongest characters in One Piece

When talking about strong characters in One Piece, you will quickly think of individuals like Kaido, Luffy, Shanks, among others, who have shown abilities and overwhelming power with which They easily tend to overshadow the qualities of other individuals. that Oda has included in his work, which, although it may not seem like it, have had great importance in history, being a clear example of this, Portgas D. Rougewhose strength is of a different nature but equally notable and respectable.

Among the many prominent female characters in One Piece, Portgas D. Rouge, occupies a place, since He showed incredible will and strength. after taking Ace for twenty whole monthsprolonging her pregnancy to save him from the Navy, who were looking for him for being the son of Gol D. Roger.

Portgas D. Rouge's feat saved Ace's life, since he made sure that he was born at any cost, giving his life in exchange, because the great effort he made for twenty months She exhausted her strength, dying after giving birth to Ace. This respectable feat by Rouge confirms that a mother's love is uniquesince it is not necessary to have amazing physical strength and skills to protect your loved ones.

Evidently, Rouge did not stand out in terms of physical prowess or superhuman abilities. However, the series managed to highlight the virtues and unbreakable will of Ace's admirable mother, who sacrificed her life, ensuring that her son was born safe and sound.

Rouge's incredible willpower is to be admiredsince she had Ace for twenty months in her womb, preventing the Navy from realizing the connection that existed between this baby and Gol D. Roger, this being a great sacrifice that places this character as one of the “strongest” in the series and not precisely in terms of power.

This sacrifice might not seem extraordinary given the grand scheme of things that have been shown in One Piece. However, due to its ordinary nature, it manages to transcend among fans, unleashing a wave of emotions, as it emphasizes selfless and paternal love by protecting a child at all costs.

Notably, This is one of the many emotional moments of One Piece which confirm that Force can be measured in different wayssince Rouge's sacrifice and her unbreakable will have made her become one of the most outstanding characters in the series without the need to have incredible abilities, since the virtues and human quality as a mother and as a human that she had were highlighted. Portgas D. Rouge.

