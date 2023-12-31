The Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco) verified different smart watches or smartwatches from various brands.

The Steren 300 smartwatch was one of those subjected to Profeco tests: it presented complete information; The accuracy of the heart rate monitor was very good, since it reached 96.60 percent and the same as that of the oximeter, since it only had a 3.80 percent margin of error; It is quite resistant to falls, since it did not present any damage.

This Steren model also did not present environmental damage, although the scratches were evident. The water resistance is IP67, which means they can be submerged up to one meter in water.

When it comes to Steren's 400 smartwatch, the consumer lab found that it offers complete information to consumers; The accuracy of the heart rate monitor reached 93.01 percent and the oximeter had a 3.78 percent error. Nor did it present obvious damage in falls (from one meter high to the ground).

As with the 300 model, there was no obvious damage to the environment and the scratches were noticeable. The people who occupy it can be submerged up to one meter in water without causing damage, since it has IP67; The average price was 1,108 pesos and its general rating was 'sufficient'.

