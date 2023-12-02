A member of the Young Avengers would be key to the optimal development of the MCU.

Iron Lad could be important to Kang’s plot in the MCU

He UCM I present Kang as their main villain for the next cycle of Marvel Studios movies, but it seems like they’re backing away from that plan now. The fact that they no longer want to have the villain can be due to several reasons. The most important of them is that the films in which he appears have not performed well at the box office. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was criticized as one of the worst presentations of a villain in the franchise. Clearly there is something wrong with him.

If you really want to get rid of the character you play Jonathan Majors, Marvel Studios will have to restructure the movies entirely around the new character they select to take on the heroes. Along with this, it should be noted that the UCM is forming his own version of the Young Avengers team, in which Kang plays a crucial role. The final scene of The Marvels shows to Kamala Khan looking for the Kate Bishop with the sole intention of recruiting her to join this group of heroes.

In the comics, the original Young Avengers team was made up of Kate Bishop, Iron Lad, Patriot, Hulkling, Wiccan, Speed ​​y Stature. The MCU has been moving towards team development for a while, while individual members have been introduced to separate projects. However, this is the first time there are any indications that the group will unite imminently. Although the introduction of many members has already occurred, there is one member of the Young Avengers which still doesn’t have an answer in canon.

Iron Lad hasn’t hit the big screen yet. The closest thing we have now is Ironheart, but there has been no indication that she will join the team and she was never a part of it in the comics. Iron Lad is the youngest and most effective answer to Iron Manwho plays a similar role when it comes to team dynamics. He was leader of the Young Avengersso the UCM You should have some idea to incorporate it. Most interesting of all is that Iron Lad is actually a younger version of Kang the Conqueror.

In the first comic series of the Young Avengers, Iron Lad abandons his original timeline in hopes of avoiding falling into the same place as the monster he is destined to become. This only gets worse when Kang goes to look for him. Although the efforts of the Young Avengers manage to contain Kang, Iron Lad’s fate remains written in stone. To prevent time from stopping and erasing the Young Avengers from existence, he must return and become the villain you should be.

Iron Lad could be the best way for the MCU to maintain its current trajectory without them having to part with Kang. Iron Lad could be the perfect substitute for Kang, since that’s how it happens in the comics. One idea could be that Iron Lad infiltrates the Young Avengers as a double agent, while at the same time informing his adult version, Kangof everything that is happening in the present.

