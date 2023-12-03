An expert modifies the PlayStation 5 to considerably reduce its size and weight.

The PS5 could be the size of a book

The most representative and striking thing about the PlayStation 5 is undoubtedly its elongated design with modern details. This definitely makes it a special console and different from any other on the market, but the only thing that many fans have talked about is that it is a device that takes up a lot of spacecompared to Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch, of course.

Well, have a PS5 that takes up less space than a book It is not something impossible and many technology-savvy followers have tried reduce the size of this console to their own styles. This is precisely what a YouTuber has achieved on the channel called Not From Concentrate, who has created the Smallest PS5 you will ever see. This is an impressive modding project that has managed to reduce the size of the Sony console to a minimum, without sacrificing its performance or functions.

All PS5 components could fit into a book-sized design

The Not From Concentrate youtuber has managed to reduce the size of the PS5 Slim console to a mini version, modifying some internal components for more compact and efficient ones. Among them are the source of 250W HDPlex GaN power and the cooling system with an Alpenföhn Black Ridge heatsink with a 120mm Noctua Chromax fan. The result has been a PS5 mini that measures 6 cm high and 18 cm wide with a very elegant appearance in matte black on the front and back, while maintains its characteristic white color with ventilation openings in the part that covers it.

The only drawback of this is that the disk reader has had to be placed externally, since it is attached to the motherboard. However, does not lose anything in performance nor functionality and can run the best PS5 games with temperatures similar to or lower than those of the original PS5. Furthermore, keep all ports and buttons of the original console, including the front USB-C and the power button.

This is a awesome modding example, which demonstrates the skill and creativity of this YouTuber. You can see how he did it on his YouTube channel, where he explains step by step the entire process with details so anyone can do it from home. If you dare to try it, keep in mind that it is not easy or cheap, since requires a lot of skillpatience and money, but the result is worth it.

