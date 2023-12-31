You may have never thought about it, but the truth is that you can get even more out of Amazon Fire TV Stick than you thought. It is more than likely that you have navigated through its entire menu and functionalities, but there are some options that are not at first glance. To enter this secret menu, you have to follow a series of very specific steps, which is why it is not in your settings.

Fire TV extra features

There are extra functions that are more interesting than others, but to access all of them you have to follow the same steps. Therefore, the first of all will be connect the device to your television. Once from here, you will have to follow this series of steps and use the Fire TV remote:

When you have Fire TV on, press and hold the Central button for a second. Then, while still holding down the center button, also press the button Below. Hold both buttons for approximately 3 or 4 seconds. Then release both and tap on the Menu button of the command.

If you can't access the hidden menu, press and hold the Center and Down buttons at the same time, then release them and tap the button with three horizontal lines (Menu).

How can you tell if it has been activated correctly? Very easy, if everything has gone well, on your television screen you will be able to see a series of additional options that did not appear until now:

System X-Ray. Advanced Options. Record and share. Safe zone. Options for developers. Developer Row. Delete recommendations. Network Proxy.

And as an additional trick, there is another even simpler method you can use. You have to use your controller again and go to the official app store. Once inside, you will have to install the application 'Developers Tool Menu Shortcut for Fire TV'. With this software, the hidden menu for developers will be opened directly without you having to do that button combination.

Keep in mind that this menu will remain present at all times until you restart the device. So it is something you should take into account. Now, among these extra functions, two stand out the most:

X-Ray system– You will see a top bar showing information about the Fire TV. Such as the video quality in which it is played, the consumption of CPU, memory and a last network section that shows the strength of the WiFi signal.

Advanced Options: will display a side panel showing more technical details of what is being played, the input rate, information about the codec it uses, etc.

Therefore, by following both the steps with the button combination and the application from the app store, you will be able to access and test these on your own. “hidden” tools on Amazon Fire TV.