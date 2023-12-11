This Samsung foldable hides inside the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor accompanied by 12GB RAM and 256, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage. A combination that allows the phone to boast of power.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 has a 4,400 mAh battery maximum capacity with a 25 W fast charge. And as for its photographic section, on the back you can find its triple camera: 50 megapixels, a 12 megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 10 megapixel telephoto camera.

The best and the worst

Like every smartphone, this high-end/premium model from Samsung has a series of pros and cons. Among the good points, its hinge It has earned the approval of many. This improved version allows you to enjoy a large, completely flat screen, unlike previous models.

To this we must add its great image quality, with which you will be able to watch all types of movies, series… Or if you prefer, you can work from your mobile. In addition to that you can take advantage of its S Pen compatibility. And before moving on to the worst, we must highlight its good performance thanks to the Snapdragon processor inside and its sound, which is compatible with Dolby Atmos.

Now, it also has a series of ‘buts’. For example, your battery, or rather its fast chargingsince it falls short with only 25 W. And even more so when there are other smartphones that easily exceed 40 W. In addition to this, its fold is still noticeable.

Finally, it should be noted that there is no great evolution from one year to the next for this smartphone. Although it is true that little else could be improved at this time. At least it is more powerful, its hinge makes it bend better and it doesn’t weigh as much, but it repeats cameras and battery, as do its screens.

Price range

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is not for everyone, that is clear. And all because we are looking at a premium smartphone that starts at 1,909 euros launch. Like other models in this same family from the South Korean manufacturer, the cost of this mobile phone is a big drawback for it to reach more users. Although, you can find it cheaper.

This Samsung foldable has three different versions of memory (internal storage) with the same 12 GB RAM. In addition, it can be found in three colors: white, black and blue (Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream). These are the introductory prices:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (12 + 256 GB) for 1,909 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (12 + 512 GB) for 2,029 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (12 + 1 TB) for 2,269 euros.

Although, this mobile can be found on sale in the store itself. web by Samsung. It can be purchased from €1,724.65 in the version with 512 GB of internal memory and 12 GB of RAM. So it is one of the alternatives you have available to release this premium folding smartphone from the brand.

And, on the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 can be found cheaper in different stores, such as Amazon. For example, you can find this folding smartphone for less than €1,500 with 256 GB:

Keep in mind that, depending on storage, this foldable can cost you at one price or another. So it is an important detail. The good thing is that, in addition to Amazon or going directly to the Samsung website, you can always take a look at the rest of the stores such as MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, Miravia… among others, to find the best price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5:

What operators can you get it from?

If you are one of those who are renewing their phones thanks to specific offers from operators, then you might be interested in taking a look at the catalogs of Movistar, Vodafone Orange and Yoigo. This premium smartphone is available on these four operators, so, depending on what you want, you can find one price or another:

In the case of Movistar, this operator has the model available with 256 GB or 512 GB of internal memory. In the case of the first option, it is available in black and can be obtained from 26.50 euros per month (for 48 months) with a fiber + mobile + TV pack from the operator. But, if you are interested in the model with 256 GB, it is on sale for €2,029.

This smartphone is also available within the Orange device store. In this case, you can get the model with 256 GB from 45 euros per month for 30 months with a fiber + mobile rate. For free, it costs €1,896 in cash. In cambil, with a mobile-only contract you can get it for the first time for €32.25 per month (30 installments) with an initial payment of €459.

Another of the operators that has this Samsung smartphone in its catalog is Vodafone. Although, the good thing about this operator is that with the purchase of this mobile you can get a 55-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV as a gift. As for the price, the model with 256 GB starts at 1,651 euros in cash or 41 euros per month for 36 installments with a sliding rate (when porting).

This operator offers you this folding smartphone with 256 GB of internal memory from 27 euros per month for 36 installments or a single payment of 1,549 euros. Although, to do this, you have to contract the Sinfín rate from their catalogue. Depending on the plan you choose, the price changes.

Technical data

These are the most important features of the Samsung Galaxt Z Fold5: screen, battery, processor, operating system… All the complete technical details of Samsung’s most premium folding phone.

Dimensions 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm

Elegant design Weight 253 grams Lighter than the Z Fold4 External display 6.2-inch display HD+ resolution Dynamic AMOLED 2X 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main display One UI operating system based on Android With the latest updates Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Maximum power RAM 12 GB of RAM Good amount of RAM Storage 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB Without external memory tray Battery 4,400 mAh 25 W fast charging via cable Main camera 50 megapixels with f/1.8 Very good quality 12 megapixel ultra-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture View angle 123 degrees Telephoto lens 10 megapixels with f/2.4 3X Front camera 10 megapixels with f/2.2 Another selfie sensor under the 4 megapixel interior screen 5G and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity With WiFi 6E Ports USB Type C and Dual SIM Without headphone jack Security Fingerprint sensor and face unlock Fingerprint reader on the side

ADSLZone review

It’s the time for the truth. And it is time to talk about this premium smartphone that is not available to all users. To begin with, we must highlight the arrival of that new hinge which has shown a notable improvement from the Galaxy Z Fold4 to this Samsung model. In addition to this, it is true that the screens or their cameras do not disappoint. However, the real drawback is that there is no great evolution from one model to another. And all because practically the same characteristics are repeated.

El Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 mobile is better, that’s clear, and even more so when it doesn’t weigh so much and it’s really possible for the phone to offer a full screen with its new hinge. In total, this change has made it 20% slimmer when closed. Something that is appreciated when keeping it in a pocket. The negative side that we see is that there have been no more changes apart from these details.

Battery, fast charging, screens, cameras… they are the same. The processor is new, it is passed del Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 al Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so performance improves significantly. But beyond these changes, even though it is a very premium model, the truth is that there are no major new features.

We miss a little more autonomy and a fast charging improvement, at least like the one included in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has 45 W via cable. So there is no need to look to other manufacturers to level up the charging. In addition to this, the price is another of the big drawbacks. But without any doubt, It is still above the rest of folding smartphonesand by a lot.

User opinion

It is time to know the opinion of users who have already had the pleasure of trying this Samsung premium folding mobile. To do this, we turn to the more than 1,000 reviews on the manufacturer’s official website. On average, this model has 4 and a half stars, so 94% of users recommend this smartphone, although there are always points against it:

A user directly compares this Samsung smartphone with a Formula 1, and all thanks to its great features:

«It is a very high-performance phone, a little complex in handling for an average user due to the forced change in tactile sensations of folding the screen, with all the functional aspects very careful and of very high quality, so you quickly get used to it. to it, without having to open it normally. The cameras, the photos, the viewing, spectacular. And the battery life, enough for several days if it is not used intensively (which is done on weekends, as it is a real toy with which to enjoy taking photos and videos, watching movies, reading documents as in a tablet, connecting to a television, etc.). A Formula One….«.

On the other hand, user Jimp on the Samsung website, despite giving this model 5 stars, makes his opinion clear about the cases for this phone:

«Excellent mobile, the big drawback it has is that the official Samsung cases are a bit bad and do not protect the hinge, otherwise I am delighted with the mobile piece and the battery life.

Although, most reviews are more than positive about this folding smartphone:

«The phone is quite good, the only drawback that I see at the moment and it doesn’t seem good to me is that with what the phone costs, a charger is not included and you have to spend more money to buy one«.

«I’ve only been using it for a few days and I’m delighted. Little by little I am discovering new functions and tricks. It would be great to have a tutorial or video that summarizes all the functions of the Z Fold5.

Similar mobiles

At first, this family did not have any competition. However, the Galaxy Z Fold5 has different rivals, including one from the manufacturer itself. So if you are looking for a good alternative, here you go other folding mobiles:

Outside of Samsung, there is a model that may catch your attention, the Xiaomi folding smartphone. This phone offers an 8.02-inch OLED display when opened and a 6.56-inch AMOLED display. It has an older processor, but enjoys great performance. In addition, its fast charging is 67 W and its battery has a maximum capacity of 4,500 mAh.

As we said, within Samsung’s own catalog is its most direct rival. From a year earlier, but with almost identical characteristics, the hinge and processor change. So in the rest of the details, you can enjoy a slightly heavier and less thin mobile phone, but with the same screens, battery and cameras.

Frequent questions

Here you can answer any questions you may have about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. And all because we answer the most frequently asked questions from users:

What comes in the box of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5?

Please note that a fast charging adapter is not included. The contents of the box are as follows: mobile phone, USB cable and ejection pin.

Yes, along the fold there are curves and folds in order to ensure smooth opening of the Flex Hinge.

Valuation