Suara.com – Jusuf Kalla (JK) spokesperson, Husain Abdullah, explained why JK stated that he supports Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar or AMIN in the 2024 presidential election.

Husain said JK considered Anies to have integrity and honesty.

“In terms of knowledge, experience, honesty and integrity, Anies has advantages in this matter,” said Husain in his statement, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Husain explained that JK had at least several criteria in choosing a leader. One of them is not emotional and able to create justice for its people.

“A leader must also be fair in order to make his people prosperous. A leader must understand basic economics. A leader must not be wasteful when spending because it can make the country bankrupt,” said Husain.

Furthermore, Husain explained that only AMIN was able to meet these criteria.

“For JK, Anies is fair, understands basic economics and is full of calculations and what is no less important, Anies and Cak Imin have a strong religious basis,” explained Husain.

JK Officially Supports AMIN

As previously reported, Husain confirmed that JK supports the pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin in the 2024 presidential election.

Husain said that JK's statement of support was delivered when the 10th and 12th Vice Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia attended an event in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Tuesday (19/12).

“Jusuf Kalla stated openly that he chose Anies Baswedan who was paired with Muhaimin Iskandar,” said Husain in his statement.

Husain explained that all this time JK had stated that he was neutral. However, in the 2024 presidential election, JK will openly support AMIN.

“So far he has stated that he is neutral, but as a citizen, Mr. JK certainly has political choices,” said Husein.

He said the reason JK chose to support Anies was because of his track record. Apart from that, because the former Governor of DKI Jakarta is a student of JK politics.