Suara.com – Many netizens are starting to wonder why Gibran is called Samsul. Unmitigated, the vice presidential candidate number 2 even tweeted Samsul via his personal X or Twitter account (@Gibran_tweet).

The tweet written on Thursday (21/12) was widely attacked by residents. Many are curious and liven up the new nickname.

The reason why Gibran is called Samsul

Samsul is actually an abbreviation of sulfuric acid. At that time, Gibran actually mistook the importance of folic acid for pregnant women as sulfuric acid.

“Then when you are pregnant you have to check, for example, if you have sulfuric acid, is your iodine sufficient or not, when your child is born until 2 years old, is your breast milk sufficient or not, is your weight, height, okay or not,” said Gibran from a TikTok video @idrisbue on Monday (4/12/ 23).

From there, many people abbreviated sulfuric acid to samsul and gave that nickname to Gibran.

Gibran doesn't care about the nickname Samsul

Even though it seems “ridiculous”, in fact Prabowo Subianto's vice presidential candidate doesn't seem to care. Gibran actually wrote the new nickname on his X account.

Not only that, Tulison Pasaribu, a politician from PDIP, even used this nickname.

Selvi Ananda's husband even seemed to appreciate it when Nidji's former vocalist, Giring Ganesha, uploaded a picture of AI Gibran that said Samsul.

“Come on Samsul. Mr. Samsul, bring out your talent, come on. “Come on, show off your talents in the debate later,” said Masinton when the vice presidential debate was about to start.

Apart from Gibran himself, the Gerindra Party also enlivened the use of Samsul as its vice presidential candidate.

The Gerindra Party, through its X account, uploaded a picture of Boruto Uzumaki accompanied by the words “Ladies and gentlemen, Samsul Uzumaki.”

Boruto was chosen because Gibran's father, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), has often been compared to Naruto. This post was also enlivened by netizens who were no less witty.

After that, the @Gerindra account was still tweeting about Samsul's name, such as Don't think of Samsul as a child, Uncle. Then, there's also Sorry if Samsul makes things difficult, Uncle.

That is the information regarding the origin of the reason why Gibran got a new nickname as Samsul. Hopefully this information helps overcome your curiosity.

Contributor: Hillary Sekar Pawestri