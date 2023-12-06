In the exciting world of banknote collecting, Mexican pieces have acquired a special value over the years. Among the wide range of banknotes that arouse the interest of collectors, one in particular has stood out notably: it is the 50 pesos Ajolote bill.

This piece has sparked the curiosity of collectors, since it has been offered for up to one million Mexican pesos.

Characteristics that make the axolotl bill valuable

The reason this large amount is paid is because of its serial number: AA0079864. According to the seller, this piece with that specific number was one of the first 80 thousand that were printed.

What is the real value of the azolote bill?

Although there are some collectors who look for peculiar characteristics in banknotes that increase their value in different platforms, The only ticket price is 50 pesos.

