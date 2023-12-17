Despite his unexpected departure from PlatinumGames, everything indicates that Hideki Kamiya has a clear idea of ​​his next move in the industry.

Hideki Kamiya wants to create his own path

Game developer and Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya He surprised us all in September 2023 after he announced his departure from PlatinumGames. The news generated a stir because Kaimya was one of the founding members of the studio and later its vice president. But nevertheless, the developer has taken everything with the sense of humor that characterizes himand has answered some questions from his fans on his new YouTube channel.

Hideki Kamiya was born in 1970 in Shinshu Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, and took the first steps of his career at Capcom, where he was the director of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry, Viewtiful Joe and Okami. Some time later he built the foundations of Platinum Games, where was responsible for giving birth to Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101 (one of the best Wii U games in history, after which he became vice president and head of all development teams at the studio.

Recently, IGN had an interview with Kamiya where The reason for its abandonment has been discovered PlaniumGames, what are your next plans and much more. And now we will tell you everything.

The reason for his departure from PlatinumGames

Kamiya points out that his work at PlatinumGames revolved around a relationship of trust, but recently the direction of the company was being quite different from his beliefs as a developer. So without this trust, Kamiya felt that he could not continue working there, this way the video game developer could “continue working on what I consider to be the right path”.

In part of the interview, Kamiya points out that He doesn't see his games as products, but rather as works of art.. So the only option he had was to leave the company and start his own path, well, that way he could continue making video games that reflect his own brand.

I want to put my art into games and offer games that only Hideki Kamiya could make, so that players can enjoy Hideki Kamiya games for what they are.

The creator of Bayonetta claims that he had deep discussions with Atsushi Inaba, his longtime partner, and only came to the decision to leave once both had reached an agreement. Kamiya points out that Inaba has his own beliefs regarding the company, and although his beliefs are not similar to his, they reached an agreement with which they were both satisfied.

On the other hand, the development team had a quite different reaction, since at that moment it was when he realized how hundreds of people trusted him in a greater way than he expected. Many members of his team felt so sad that right at that point I had a moment of deep reflection.

But faced with this sad situation, Kamiya explained his reasons and spoke with some of the members privately for two or three hours, between tears and the opinions of some of them, Hideki Kamiya explains that he doesn't regret his decisionand believes it was the right decision. Although he says he will be very sorry not to be able to continue working with his team.

Hideki Kamiya's new YouTube channel

Shortly after his departure from PlatinumGames, Kamiya created a YouTube channel, although he claims that the reason behind it was simple whim, taking everything with humor and creating the characteristic Hollywood movie scene where people leave the building with their belongings in a cardboard box.

And although his purpose was only to produce this small film, his followers began to ask questions on his channel, so he answered some of them and Now your channel has become a perfect way to interact with your followers.

According to what Kamiya tells IGN, He's glad people can finally see what his personality is really like in the videos.since this way there will be no misunderstandings as happened on social network X, when it let its hardest part take center stage in the texts.

The future of the channel is uncertain, because The developer hopes to continue uploading easy-to-make videos, maybe Q&A, but next year this will not be possible due to their contractual obligations. Although he hopes to be able to announce news through this platform.

What will be Hideki Kamiya's next projects?

Although he has recently reunited with Shinji Mikami, who was a mentor at Capcom, Kamiya notes that He has nothing he has no project to announce still, and that although he would love to work with a large company, this will only be possible if they hire him, not the rest.

I have absolutely nothing to announce, really. I'm just an unemployed person. (..) Even if I say I want to work for a big video game company, if they don't decide to hire me, it won't be like that. Even if I decide to start my own company, it won't work unless I have staff who want to join me.

Hideki Kamiya has a clear idea of ​​what he wants, would like to translate the vision you have in your head into a complete proposal, and you also have an idea of ​​what you could do to make this project a reality. And if you're wondering what kind of game it will be: “all I can say right now is, 'It'll be a Hideki Kamiya game.'”

Almost at the end of the interview, Kamiya takes the opportunity to make it clear that he did not leave PlatinumGames to make a specific game at another studio or to work with specific partners on better terms. Since she has heard many rumors that she will work with one or another person in particular, but so far, nothing has been decided.

Since leaving PlatinumGames he has only dedicated himself to watching movies and television series, and although he has a clear idea of ​​the next game he would like to make, has not yet begun to put these ideas into practice. Kamiya ends by telling his fans that he would like to create games that clearly convey the authorship of 'a Hideki Kamiya game'. And that he is eager to announce his next work, but for now, you can stay tuned to X and YouTube for future news.

