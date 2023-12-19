What mythological being has served as the inspiration and origin for the Legendary Pokémon Therapagos of Scarlet and Purple? We explain it to you.

When they were announced, we discovered that the Origin of Miraidon and Koraidon belonged to myths of Spain. The arrival of The Indigo Discthe final DLC of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, has finally allowed us to get to know the Legendary Disc Pokémon in depth. And what is it based on exactly? In mythology, but not in that of Spain precisely, but in that of China. We already know what is the origin of Terapagoshe third Legendary Pokémon of Scarlet and Purple.

Terapagos is a Dragon Turtle (Lóngguī), a legendary creature from China that has dragon head and turtle body and shell. The first mention of this being appears in a book called Shan Hai Jing (Book of Mountains and Seas), where he is described as the guardian of an island full of dragonsand on which only wise men or immortals can ride.

One of its most important manifestations is Paya dragon turtle that is part of the nine sons of the Dragon King (god who rules the ocean according to Chinese mythology). There are many sculptures of this mythological creature, usually used as bases for commemorative tablets, inscriptions or even funerary ornaments of great emperors. However, this is not exactly the way that best suits Terapagos.

Terapagos Astral Form is the key to understanding its real origin

Until the release of the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC, we had only seen the Normal Form and the Teracrystal Form of this Legendary. However, the Astral Form of Terapagos It is the key to fully understanding your true inspiration. This form, so linked to new Astral Typeshows the Pokémon on a glass dome, surrounded by emblems of the different types and with a crystallized version of its Normal form on itself.

Therapagos and Feng-Shui

This design invites us to think about the Feng-Shui. This practice, which is based on the balance of energies for the distribution of elements when organizing spaces, uses dragon turtles as one of its most important decorative elements. In fact, we can find three types of Dragon Turtle in Feng-Shui:

Tortuga on coins or gold ingots – Protects the wealth of its owner and attracts more money, in addition to symbolizing good luck for people in difficulty. It represents health, wealth, longevity and good luck.

Pagoda de Wen Chang – In addition to representing health, happiness and a long life, the pagoda emphasizes the abundance of these three things and is also said to attract success in academics by representing knowledge and wisdom.

Turtle with other baby turtles on its shell – Symbol that attracts positive energy and reflects good luck, intelligence and wisdom, attracting them to people who need some help.

If we look, actually The Astral Form of Terapagos brings together the three types of Feng-Shui Dragon Turtle: it is on a dome surrounded by all types instead of gold ingots, which means that it enhances all of them thanks to its power (as the Astral teratype does); carry its normal shape above, symbolizing the baby turtle with which he attracts energy and good luck; and on it a crown and the astral symbol are also accumulated, simulating the pagoda de Wen Chang that reflects abundance.

Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have combined Chinese mythology and Feng-Shui, although these were already linked, to create the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos. Did you imagine that this could be the origin and inspiration of Terapagos?

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Official Website