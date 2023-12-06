A classic Fantastic Four story could be key to their arrival in the MCU.

The Fantastic Four will arrive in the MCU soon

Join the conversation

Los Fantastic four They are well known for being Marvel’s First Family, that is, the first group of heroes that was formed at the publisher. The group led by Reed Richards It was also the first group in explore the limits of the Multiverse, encountering numerous threats that they had to face. Although it is one of the most important groups of Marvel, the Fantastic Four have never had an adaptation outside of the comics that has lived up to it. Thus, His arrival at the UCM is being highly anticipated by fans..

A classic Fantastic Four story could be key to their arrival in the MCU

He UCM I needed the Fantastic Four for a long time, and with the Multiverse taking center stage, one of the team’s first stories could be perfect to show their arrival in the Marvel Studios films. The story we are referring to is found in the comic Fantastic Four #161. That comic showed a parallel dimension that was under attack from Earth, but not the Earth of the Fantastic Four. In reality it was an Earth that was part of an alternative timeline.

This is the best example that classic material only ages, but never dies. This story could be adapted to explain the arrival of the Fantastic Four to the UCMdispensing with the need to tell an origin story to situate the audience. The concept of Multiverse It is something that has been explored in La Casa de las Ideas under different prisms. The idea of ​​a Multiverse as such does not appear in the story, since the Fantastic four They only deal with a single alternate timeline, but that set the stage for everyone the moves Marvel would make shortly after.

This story could provide great narrative resources to an MCU that is short of ideas. Bringing a new dimension could recover characters lost in the past such as Captain America, Iron Man o Black Widow. The MCU has already made it clear that there are different versions of the Fantastic Four scattered throughout the Multiverse and this story provides a more than plausible plan to take the team to the UCM in a way that has an immediate impact on what is currently happening in Marvel. The latest we know about Marvel Studios’ plans with the Fantastic Four is that they would like to have Pedro Pascal taking on the role of Reed Richards.

Join the conversation