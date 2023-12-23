He Super Mario universe It is completely packed with unique features that have gone down in the history of Nintendo and the world of video games. In fact, the expansion that the franchise has had has been such that it recently jumped on the bandwagon of the film industry. Which, despite what many may think, confirms the step forward that Nintendo has taken to adapt as an entertainment company and not just video games.

Let's review everything you need to know about the addition of this feature to the Nintendo franchise.

What are bombs in Super Mario, or rather Bob-ombas?

In Super Mario, The bombs have the name Bob-ombas. Some of the most curious beings that have been one of the most interesting additions to see in the saga. They are recurring enemies in the Super Mario video games and have forged their own legacy within the Nintendo brand. They are basically creatures shaped like walking bombs, with small legs and a face drawn with two large white eyes on the black, round body of the bomb itself.

Since Super Mario 64, when one of these creatures sees Mario or Luigi or a friendly character, they light their fuse and without hesitation they attack them, in kamikaze mode. This little creature also appears in other Mario games, making appearances even in Mario Party or Mario Kart.

The friendly bombs

But not all Bob-ombas They are our enemies, since for example in the games Super Mario World or Super Princess Peach, we find versions of these little bugs that are friendly and happy. They have also been present in games from the Super Smash Bros. line.

The bombs debuted in Super Mario Bros 2, and since then they have been amazing creatures. very recurrent in the other games of the franchise, as well as having been adapted to other franchises such as Super Smash, where they have become throwable objects.

The origin of the Bob-ombas

These little creatures are created in factories, just as we see in the video game Mario Party 9. Most end up working for Bowserhence they are normally negative towards the player in various games of the Super Mario universe.

The last appearance of these beings was in Super Mario Wonder in 2023, so they continue to be a very active resource for the game's design team today. Mario games.

The subspecies of the Bob-ombas

And as it could not be missed (just as happens with the Koopa turtles), there are several types of these creatures that have appeared over the years in the saga de Nintendo. Here we will provide you with a brief list that you will surely find very useful.

Bulky Bob-omb

Chuckya

Para-bomb

Bob-omb rojo

Bob-omb Tanuki

Bob-omb Alegre

Kab-omb

King bob-omb

History of appearances in the Mario franchise

These are the games in which bob-ombas have been appearing over the years:

Super Mario Bros 2

Super Mario Bros 3

Super Mario world

Super Mario 64 y su versión de DS

Super Mario Sunshine

New Super Mario Bros

Super Mario Galaxy

New Super Mario Bros Wii

Super Mario Galaxy 2

Super Mario 3D Land

New Super Mario Bros 2

New Super Mario Bros U

Super Mario 3D World

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Super Mario RPG

Yoshi’s Story

Also appearing in other games or different lines such as Super Smash, Mario Party, Peach games or Mario Kart. As you can see, the legacy of these creatures is not exactly short, fleeting or brief. It is rather extensive, forming an active and intense part of the lore of the Super Mario games.

And we are sure that they will continue to appear with notable activity in the next Mario games we have.

