Homes have become smarter than ever. Now, almost any element can be connected to our WiFi network: our light bulbs, speakers, our heating system, or even the appliances we interact with on a daily basis. However, and despite the large number of advantages that arise from this constant connection, there is also a risk to take into account: the impact on the speed of our signal.

The Organization of Consumers and Users, known as OCU, is aware of this problem. Which, furthermore, has been accentuated as teleworking has become a reality. For this reason, it offers us a guide that, if we follow it, will allow us to improve the signal of our WiFi network. The key? Choose the best WiFi channel to avoid losing the connection and guarantee the best speed and signal quality. We tell you.

The channels of our router

Although not everyone knows it, most of the home routers that we can find on the market work with the two most used frequency bands: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. And, within each of them, we find different channels. In the case of the first, we find a maximum of three channels that work adequately out of a total of 14 channels, since these channels act overlapping each other.

The same does not happen in the case of the 5GHz band. In this case, we find more than 24 channels, but there is no overlap between them. So the operation naturally differs with respect to the band mentioned first.

As we connect a greater number of connected objects, it is possible that the channels become saturated and we notice a loss of signal and less coverage. If this is your case, the key may be to change the channel. But how?

Change the channel of our WiFi

If we want to change channels, the first thing we have to know is the channel we are currently connected to. To do this, we must access our router, whose data will be found on a sticker found on the back or at the base of it. There we will have both the IP address that we must enter in the browser and the username and password that are necessary to access the configuration menu.

If we access the Local Network menu that we find on the IP page itself, we will be able to find information on both the frequencies that are activated and the channels that each of them are using.

From that same interface, we will be able to make the change. We must go to the same tab, Local Network, and access WLAN Configuration. From this menu we will be able to assign new channels to each of the bands and, when we save the changes, we will be able to see firsthand if we notice an improvement in our connection and we can work with greater speed and stability. If this is the case, we will not have to make any other changes.

However, if we have not noticed any improvement, the next step is to repeat the entire process and assign new channels until we find the one that can offer us better performance.