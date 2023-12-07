Only Apple is capable of making it look glamorous, something as ugly as kicking someone out of the family. Apple has revealed that a new iPhone and iPad end their technical support. She calls it “becoming vintage“They’re giving your phone a kick in the butt, but hey, it’s vintage now… Marketing geniuses.

The two new vintage Apple devices They are the iPhone SE from 2016, and the second generation 12.9-inch iPad Prowhich went on sale on June 5, 2017.

They are models that continue to be sold on the second-hand market. Beyond the name, when an Apple device becomes vintage, it has important implications for its users.

Apple’s new vintage iPhone is the 2016 iPhone SE

Apple transfers devices that have not been sold in its stores for five years to the vintage category. Both the 2016 iPhone SE and the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro stopped shipping in 2018, so they “expire” at the end of this year.

That an Apple device becomes vintage means that parts will no longer be manufactured. Only those in stock remain. If your iPhone SE breaks and you take it to an Apple store for repair, they will only repair it if they have parts. And they may even reject it.

Vintage devices also do not receive updates unless there is a critical security hole.

There is a category even worse than this, and its name no longer hides anything: obsolete. Apple considers a device obsolete when seven years have passed since it stopped selling it. In this case there are no more repairs or updates.

The 2016 iPhone SE was an important launch because it marked Apple’s return to “cheap” mobile phones. This was followed by the 2020 model, and the 2022 iPhone SE. It was a mobile phone equipped with an A9 processor, 2 GB of memory, and a 640 x 1136 pixel screen. Here you can read our vintage review of the iPhone SE (2016).

The 2016 iPhone SE and the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro are Apple’s new vintage devices. It’s not a prize, it’s a forced retirement: parts will no longer be manufactured and they could refuse to repair it in Apple stores.