Dark mode is one of those simple features in our applications that are a real relief for our eyesight, especially if we are one of those people who love to access these types of apps just before going to sleep.

And for a long time, we have already enjoyed different dark modes in all versions of WhatsApp, but perhaps what we currently have in WhatsApp web It can be improved.

Engineers know this very well. WhatsAppsince they are currently working in a new dark mode for WhatsApp web which aligns better with the dark mode that WhatsApp users are enjoying on Android.

As shown by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is working on a new dark theme for its web client that adopts a darker and more aesthetically pleasing tone. You could say that it is the true dark mode that users of the application's web client have been waiting for.

Wabetainfo

Related to the above, they are working on a new improved sidebar for WhatsApp web that seems to adapt better in line with the style of the new dark mode.

Currently, WhatsApp engineers are working on a multitude of new functionalities for the web client, because it is increasingly being used by a greater proportion of users, basically because it allows it to run on any system with a browser.

However, WhatsApp engineers are not exactly quick when it comes to including all these new features in the stable version, so you may still have to wait weeks or months to enjoy them.